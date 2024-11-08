Highway 17

Brush fire sparks off Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains

By Stephen Ellison

A brush fire sparked early Friday morning off Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. near Old Santa Cruz Highway in unincorporated Los Gatos, an area hard for emergency crews to access, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP initially shut down Highway 17 in both directions and issued a Sig-alert at about 4:30 a.m., but the alert was canceled minutes later when the roadway was deemed clear of emergency equipment.

The fire was less than an acre, and it wasn't immediately clear if any homes were threatened.

No injuries were reported.

