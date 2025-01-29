Carl Salas to serve as San Jose District 3 councilmember

A new member has joined the San Jose City Council to temporarily fill the seat vacated by former Councilman Omar Torres.

The council on Tuesday voted 6-4 to appoint engineering executive Carl Salas to represent District 3.

After much discussion and multiple votes, Salas beat out Jahmal Williams, the director of advocacy for racial justice at San Jose State University.

Salas will start the job next week.

"I am so excited to have an opportunity at the end of my professional career to really try to add some value, especially at this tough time here in the city when we have a $60 million deficit," he said.

A special election will take place April 8 to find a full-time replacement.

The District 3 seat had been vacant since last year when Torres resigned after he was charged with molesting a minor.