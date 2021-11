The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert after a fatal head-on crash Sunday on State Route 152 near Gilroy.

The collision was reported about 11 a.m. on the two-lane road, also known as the Pacheco Pass Highway, near San Felipe Lake in unincorporated San Benito County.

The CHP has not released any other information about the crash.

A Sig Alert was issued and traffic was being diverted or turned around near the collision.