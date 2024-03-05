Cinequest returns to Silicon Valley, embracing AI tech

Silicon Valley’s prestigious Cinequest film festival returns to San Jose this week, and the festival's CEO says it won't be shying away from artificial intelligence.

Cinequest is hosting a free town hall featuring creative minds in film and leaders in AI technology.

The festival, running March 7 to 17, also features actor Matthew Modine as this year's Maverick Spirit Award recipient.

