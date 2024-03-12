Copper thieves target VTA light rail stations

Copper wire thefts are creating problems at light rail stations across the South Bay.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said there’s been an uptick of cases at VTA stations, costing the company $500,000 last year.

On Monday, officers arrested two people who were allegedly caught stealing at a station in Sunnyvale.

Copper wiring is crucial for powering the light rail system - and keeping the service running smoothly.

“We're noticing the last couple of trends, couple of cases, it's actually occurring during daylight hours so the suspects, these bad actors, they're getting a little bit more brave, and they're actually cutting and stealing in broad daylight,” said Captain Jose Cardoza of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are urging people to speak up if they see anything suspicious.