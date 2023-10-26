Police investigate deadly shooting on Tully Road in San Jose

A man was shot and killed on Tully Road in San Jose Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 9:13 p.m. along the 1600 block of Tully Road, police said.

The man, who was found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound, died at the scene, according to police.

The suspect or suspects took off from the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

This marks San Jose's 29th homicide of the year, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Varela (#3638) or Detective Montoya (#3644) via email at 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-5283.