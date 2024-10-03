Santa Clara County

Dino Fire in Santa Clara County 10% contained

Fire crews responded to a 30-acre brush fire near the Pacheco Pass in Santa Clara County on Wednesday.

The blaze, dubbed the Dino Fire, broke out in the area of East Highway 152 and Dinosaur Point Road. Cal Fire said travelers should use caution if traveling in the area and to be aware of emergency vehicles and personnel responding to the fire.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze was 10% contained at around 7:12 p.m.

