San Jose police confirm one person was killed in a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account.

The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said.

Police confirmed the incident the 27th homicide reported in the city this year.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

