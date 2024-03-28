Fatal crash involving pedestrian snarls traffic on San Jose freeway

Mulitple northbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Jose were shut down early Thursday after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

One lane was open on 101 just before the Oakland Road exit, backing up commute traffic for miles to the Interstate 280-680 interchange.

The California Highway Patrol got the initial call at about 3:40 a.m. Officers were still was at the scene more than two hours later, investigating the crash and controlling traffic.

It was not immediately clear why the pedestrian was on the freeway.