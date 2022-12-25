Federal Funds Will Bolster Efforts to Reduce Homelessness in San Jose

San Jose will receive over $3 million in federal funding to help reduce homelessness, according to a statement from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

"These funds will help support rapid deployment of San Jose's emergency housing and accelerate our progress in reducing unsheltered homelessness," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. "I hope we can see more federal investment in these kinds of nimble, innovative, cost-effective solutions in the years ahead.

The city will be given $2.5 million for the SureStay Hotel to provide transitional housing, and another $750,000 will go to Mabury Bridge Housing, which provides interim housing as formerly homeless individuals move into permanent housing.

"There is an affordable housing crisis in our community. It requires action from all levels of government," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-19) in a statement.

The funds were earmarked in the federal omnibus spending bill passed by Congress Dec. 23.