Fight Over Chick-Fil-A in Campbell Nearing a Close

A food fight over whether a Chick-Fil-A comes to a Campbell neighborhood may be nearing a close as the city council is considering whether to overturn a planning commission decision to allow it.

Last November, the city’s planning commission approved a Chik-Fil-A at the site now occupied by Denny’s at South Bascom and Arroyo Seco Drive, but a handful of residents appealed the decision saying a Chik-Fil-A drive through would bring unwanted noise and traffic congestion to the nearby Pruneyard residential neighborhood.

The council staff said its experts had crunched the numbers and recommended the council deny those appeals and that didn’t sit well with opponents.

“Chuck-Fil-A is a retail shark that will not only forever change the retail business community but also the character of the town,” said resident Diego Certa.

The Chick-Fil-A rep urged the council to look closely at the law before deciding tonight.

“If you are going to reverse the planning commission’s approval you need to find based on substantial evidence that the planning commission erred in making its decision,” said Miriam Montesinos, Chick-Fil-A representative.