Firefighters are battling a structure fire in San Jose Friday.

The incident was reported at around 1:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of University Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Firefighters are on scene of a full first-alarm structure fire at a religious center on the 1100 block of University Ave. Please avoid the area. @SJPD_PIO pic.twitter.com/Bg6jaYOBWe — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 30, 2023