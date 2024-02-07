Gilroy high school ransacked, vandalized with hate graffiti

A high school in Gilroy was ransacked and vandalized with hate graffiti by unidentified suspects earlier this week, police said.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Monday, three unidentified suspects entered the Christopher High School campus at 850 Day Road, Gilroy police said.

The suspects allegedly wrote hate graffiti onto the walls of the school and ransacked several classrooms.

The Gilroy Police Department said officers are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

Those with relevant information or video are urged to contact Gilroy police at (408) 846-0403 or to send anonymous tips by calling (408) 846-0330.