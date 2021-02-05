San Jose

Good Samaritans Help Save Women From Burning Apartment in San Jose

Two women are in the hospital Friday after a two-alarm apartment fire on Albany Drive, south of Stevens Creek Boulevard, in San Jose.

Firefighters said a bed-ridden woman was trapped inside the apartment, so her caregiver flagged down people passing by, who pulled the woman to safety.

Both of the women were taken to the hospital with burn and inhalation injuries. 

The fire spread to an upstairs unit and five others were displaced, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

