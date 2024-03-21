I-280 in San Jose reopens after person suffers mental crisis

Interstate 280 in San Jose was shut down Thursday morning due to a person suffering a mental crisis, but lanes reopened less than an hour later, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The freeway was closed for about 45-50 minutes as police responded to a person on the Meridian Avenue overpass experiencing a mental health crisis, the CHP said. The situaltion was later resolved.

Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Highway 17, and northbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Bascom-Leigh exit.

No more details were immediately available.