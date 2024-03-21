San Jose

I-280 in San Jose reopens after person suffers mental crisis

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Interstate 280 in San Jose was shut down Thursday morning due to a person suffering a mental crisis, but lanes reopened less than an hour later, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The freeway was closed for about 45-50 minutes as police responded to a person on the Meridian Avenue overpass experiencing a mental health crisis, the CHP said. The situaltion was later resolved.

Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Highway 17, and northbound traffic was being diverted off the freeway at the Bascom-Leigh exit.

No more details were immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us