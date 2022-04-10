San Jose

Investigation Continues Into 5-Alarm Home Depot Fire in San Jose

A shelter-in-place remains in effect for residents of the area

By Elizabeth Campos

Crews remain at the scene of a massive fire at a Home Depot in South San Jose Sunday morning mopping and cleaning up after flames destroyed the store overnight.

A five-alarm fire at a busy Home Depot in South San Jose sends dozens of employees and customers running to escape the flames. Marianne Favro reports.

The blaze began Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. and prompted a shelter-in-place order which remains in effect for residents in the El Lisa Drive area due to heavy smoke from the structure.

"Those in the path of smoke are advised to continue to shelter in place with windows/doors closed," the san Jose Fire Department said via Twitter.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire started in the lumber and drywall section of the store, but they continue to investigated what exactly caused the flames. Investigation is likely to take several days.

Firefighters late Saturday battled a massive, five-alarm fire at a Home Depot near the Oakridge Mall in South San Jose.

Our SkyRanger flew over the massive fire at the Home Depot in South San Jose as firefighters continued to battle it Saturday night.

Hazmat teams assessed the scene to check air quality which was deemed unhealthy.

No injuries have been reported.

