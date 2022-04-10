Investigation Continues Into 5-Alarm Home Depot Fire in San Jose

Crews remain at the scene of a massive fire at a Home Depot in South San Jose Sunday morning mopping and cleaning up after flames destroyed the store overnight.

A five-alarm fire at a busy Home Depot in South San Jose sends dozens of employees and customers running to escape the flames. Marianne Favro reports.

The blaze began Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. and prompted a shelter-in-place order which remains in effect for residents in the El Lisa Drive area due to heavy smoke from the structure.

"Those in the path of smoke are advised to continue to shelter in place with windows/doors closed," the san Jose Fire Department said via Twitter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

UPDATE: Crews remain on scene conducting fire watch. Fire is still smoldering and producing light smoke. Those in the path of smoke are advised to continue to shelter in place with windows/doors closed. A press conference will be announced here on Twitter for later this morning. pic.twitter.com/6uXcGHwQaq — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire started in the lumber and drywall section of the store, but they continue to investigated what exactly caused the flames. Investigation is likely to take several days.

Firefighters late Saturday battled a massive, five-alarm fire at a Home Depot near the Oakridge Mall in South San Jose.

Our SkyRanger flew over the massive fire at the Home Depot in South San Jose as firefighters continued to battle it Saturday night.

Hazmat teams assessed the scene to check air quality which was deemed unhealthy.

No injuries have been reported.