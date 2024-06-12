First Lady Jill Biden to visit Bay Area this week

First Lady Jill Biden is set to arrive Thursday evening in the Bay Area to attend a campaign fundraiser, according to the White House.

Biden is expected to fly in from a political event in Minnesota and will arrive at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View.

During her visit, Biden will also attend a political finance event in Los Gatos on Friday afternoon, according to the White House. Later that day, the First Lady will head to another event in Reno, Nev.

It is the second time that the first lady will make an appearance in the Bay Area after attending a series of fundraising events in May. President Joe Biden was also in the Bay Area during the same time in May for campaign events.