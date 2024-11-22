28-year-old man dies in Gilroy crash

A 28-year-old man died in a crash in Gilroy on Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded at 8:49 p.m. to a report of a crash on Holsclaw Road north of Highway 152 and arrived to find a 2013 Toyota Tundra truck that had crashed into a tree off of the roadway, CHP officials said.

The man, who was the lone occupant of the Toyota, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the CHP's Hollister-Gilroy-area office at (408) 427-0700.