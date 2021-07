Police are at the scene Sunday morning of a stabbing death in South San Jose.

A man with at least one stab wound was found about 7:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway, police said.

Information about a motive or suspect in the death was not released.

The death is the city's 23rd this year.