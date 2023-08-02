Authorities search for missing 17-year-old Saratoga girl

Authorities in the South Bay are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl from Saratoga.

Katherine Schneider was last seen July 5 leaving her home in a white 2019 Honda Accord with California license plate 8KLK251 and tinted windows, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

Schneider is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and straight blonde hair, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Schneider's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 408-808-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 408-808-4431 or email PIO@shf.sccgov.org.