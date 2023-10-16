Mother of 5 killed, dumped on side of road in San Jose

A mother of five was killed and then dumped on the side of a road in the South Bay, police said.

Jami Narvaez was living in San Jose when she was killed and her family, who lives in Modesto, is left demanding answers.

Her body was found at around 7 a.m. last Monday on a remote driveway on Mt. Pleasant Road.

“My sister was shot and left for dead like an animal on the street,” said Roberta Corrrea, Narvaez’s sister.

It’s been a week since the 35-year-old was killed, and her family -- including her five children, ages 16, 12, 11, 8 and 6 -- are still trying to understand why, and who did it.

“The 16-year-old is taking it bad, he went back to school today and he says ‘I can't go back, I can't go back,' he wants to stay with family, he is taking it bad,” Correa said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed they’re investigating this case as a homicide, but were unable to share any suspect information.

All they said is that a neighbor found her on Oct. 9.

Narvaez’s older sister Correa said she was staying with friends in San Jose and many of them have been calling her family with tips.

“She was a sunshine to everybody," said Narvaez’s mother, Doreen Saccomano. "She didn’t deserve to go out like this."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help jamis family with funeral expenses.

They say whoever did this took one life, but destroyed several.

“Turn yourself in, please turn yourself in, so this way I can lay my sister to rest, please,” said Correa.

She said they recently learned Narvaez was shot several times in the head and there was no blood around her at the scene.

Her funeral service has been scheduled for this weekend.