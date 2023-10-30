Nurses at Santa Clara County hospitals rally for better working conditions

Nurses and supporters are holding rallies at three Santa Clara County health facilities on Monday as part of a day of action calling on county leaders to support improved working conditions for nurses and better-quality care for patients, the Registered Nurses Professional Association said.

The first rally began at 9 a.m. at St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy. At noon, a second rally was scheduled at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose. Later in the day, protesting nurses and their supporters were set to gather at 3 p.m. at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose.

More than 3,750 nurses in the Santa Clara County Health and Hospital System -- represented by the Registered Nurses Professional Association -- are currently in contract negotiations with the county. Their last contract expired on Sunday.

Contract negotiations provide an opportunity for nurses to push for improvements that benefit health care professionals and patients alike, the group said.

County nurses have identified "scary" conditions that harm patient care such as short staffing and below-standard nurse-to-patient ratios. The patients who rely on the county's public health system should have the same quality care as those who can afford private health care, but that's not the case, according to county nurses.

Nurses are also pointing to a dramatic increase in alleged workplace violence, along with troubling rates of nurses dealing with mental health concerns, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These issues, along with pay and benefit packages that are out of step with the local market, make it difficult for Santa Clara County to recruit and retain nurses," the group said. "Nurses, in turn, have trouble affording to live in the communities they serve."