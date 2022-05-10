Off-Duty SJPD Officer Involved in DUI Crash

A San Jose Police Department officer was arrested over the weekend for a drunk driving crash.

A CHP report said the off-duty officer crashed into another car on Interstate 880 north of Tennyson Road in Hayward.

SJPD said it’s investigating but the officer is not on leave.

It’s the latest incident for the department, which is also looking into whether a different officer showed up intoxicated to a kidnapping investigation.

All this came after the deadly fentanyl overdose of rookie officer De'jon Packer. The mayor and police chief are pushing for more drug and alcohol testing in the department.

No one was hurt in the crash over the weekend.