Mountain View

Pedestrian hit and killed by Caltrain in Mountain View

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person has died after being struck by a southbound Caltrain at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing in Mountain View, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, and train service was stopped, according to a news release from Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew.

In the statement, Bartholomew said the train had 14 passengers on board, and no other injuries were reported.

Mountain View police are investigating the incident.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It's Caltrain's third fatality of 2023.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Mountain ViewCaltrain
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us