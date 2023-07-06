Pedestrian hit and killed by Caltrain in Mountain View

A person has died after being struck by a southbound Caltrain at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rengstorff Avenue crossing in Mountain View, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, and train service was stopped, according to a news release from Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew.

In the statement, Bartholomew said the train had 14 passengers on board, and no other injuries were reported.

Mountain View police are investigating the incident.

It's Caltrain's third fatality of 2023.