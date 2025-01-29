Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose

San Jose police on Wednesday were investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead, the department said.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of Sherlock and Kimball drives, police said.

Sherlock Drive from Malott Drive to Gassmann Drive is closed while officers conduct an investigation, according to police.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Further information wasn't immediately availble.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.