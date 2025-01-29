San Jose

Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose Police Department vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

San Jose police on Wednesday were investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead, the department said.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of Sherlock and Kimball drives, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Sherlock Drive from Malott Drive to Gassmann Drive is closed while officers conduct an investigation, according to police.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Further information wasn't immediately availble.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us