A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday after being struck by a car at McLaughlin Avenue and Idlewood Drive in San Jose, police said.

The collision was reported at 6:40 p.m., the San Jose Police Department said.

Units are currently at the scene of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.



McLaughlin Av and Idlewood Dr.



The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with a serious injuries.



The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No further details were released.