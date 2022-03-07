Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in San Jose

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Monday is in stable condition, a spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department tweeted at 7:42 p.m.

The pedestrian had been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

San Jose Police officers arrived to the scene of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Story Road, the department announced on Twitter at 6:18 p.m. on Monday.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. It is unknown at this time whether the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.