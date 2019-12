All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose have reopened early Monday morning following a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said all lanes were cleared at 1:46 a.m. The collision was first reported at 11:25 p.m. just south of Brokaw Road.

The victim wasn't identified. Nobody else was injured. No further information was provided.