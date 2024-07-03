San Jose

Suspicious item found during San Jose bomb threat investigation deemed safe

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate a reported bomb threat in San Jose.
Authorities investigating a reported bomb threat in San Jose Wednesday found a suspicious item but later declared that the scene was safe, according to police.

The investigation was taking place in the area of Ridder Park and Fox drives, police said.

"Units are still investigating the incident, suspicious item, and circumstances," police said in a post on X at 1:19 p.m. "Road closures will continue to be in place for some time."

Nearby businesses were evacuated during the investigation, according to police.

