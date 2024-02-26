Cars at San Jose apartment complex keep getting broken into, stolen

Residents in one San Jose neighborhood say they're fed up that their cars keep getting broken into and stolen.

Those living at the Paseo Senter Apartments near History Park say the crimes are happening weekly, and they believe the same culprits keep coming back over and over.

"Things have been happening every day," Lakshmi Chivukula said. "We see the glass all over."

There were four cars broken into and a fifth stolen Monday morning.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Last week, residents say seven windows were smashed and another car was stolen as well.

"They took the whole car," Luis Armora said. "Unfortunately, it was one of the elders. We feel like if we go ahead and do a neighborhood watch, who’s going to protect us?"

One resident, who asked to not be identified over fear she’ll be targeted again, said her car has been stolen from the parking garage three times in the past six months. Each time it’s found, thousands of dollars in damage have been done.

"Steering wheel is broken," the resident said. "The second time the transmission [broke], so my car is no good. Nothing."

Some residents suggest encampments across the street could be part of the problem.

"There’s a lot of homelessness going on," Armora said. "We don’t have nothing against them, but the problem is they’re bringing so much activity."

NBC Bay Area reached out to management at the nonprofit that runs the complex for low-income families but did not immediately hear back.

Residents want management to hire 24-hour security, and they also want more police patrols in the area.

The residents are also trying to organize a town hall, saying something has to give.

"To address the issue and see [how] we can best bring solutions moving forward," Chivukula said.