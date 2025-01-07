Thousands flock to San Jose bakery for traditional ‘Rosca de Reyes'

Mexican bakeries in communities across the United States have been going nonstop for the last 24 hours.

Monday was a busy day for them as it marked the day of the epiphany in Catholic tradition.

It honors the three wise men, or kings, who visited Jesus after birth, showering him with gifts.

And the center of the celebration is the Rosca de Reyes, or King’s Cake.

The owner of Mexico Bakery in San Jose said this has become an international tradition, with people from across the world coming in for the sweet bread -- all in honor of the three wise men.

Melchor Landin said that in the last few years, they’ve seen an explosion in demand. On Monday, they plan to sell about 5,000 of them.

The dough is shaped in the form of a ring. Two or three baby Jesus figures are stuffed into the dough, before it’s covered with soft candy and sugar, then baked.

But the key is finding that baby Jesus.

Once you cut into the rosca, whoever gets a little doll has to throw a tamale party on Feb. 2, Candlemas Day, the day Joseph and Mary brought Jesus to the temple for the first time.

But this year there’s a new challenge for this centuries old tradition - a national egg shortage has given the owner headaches.

Landin said eggs went up 200% for him, meaning the bakery had to raise its prices.

However, it’s not affecting sales. Families were still flocking to Mexico Bakery to get their Rosca, even at its king size price tag.