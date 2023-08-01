Thousands of San Jose city workers hold strike vote

San Jose city workers on Tuesday were voting on whether or not to go on strike after their contract expired more than a month ago.

Unions representing more than 4,500 San Jose city employees began in-person voting at two locations that would authorize a three-day strike.

In a campaign dubbed Staff Up San Jose, the bargaining teams of IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 have recommended members authorize the strike. They have been working without a contract since June 30, the union said.

Ballots are being cast at the San Jose Police Department, 201 W. Mission St. from 7 to 9 a.m. and at City Hall Civic Plaza from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m.

The union is calling on city officials to address staffing shortages that are impacting existing employees and affecting "the delivery of high-quality public services to residents."

The results of the strike vote will be known by Aug. 7, but there is no specific target date for the strike if it is authorized.