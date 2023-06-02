San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes Attempt to Break Record for Largest Ever Soccer Lesson

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday will attempt to break the record for the largest soccer lesson ever held.

The attempt at the official Guinness World Records title for the massive lesson is set to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Soccer Complex.

The event is free and open to anyone five years and older.

Former Earthquakes player Shea Salinas will lead the 30-minute lesson, covering various soccer fundamentals.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"This is going to be a fun way for the soccer community to come together, have fun, and attempt to break an official Guinness World Records title," Salinas said in a statement. "I’m really excited to coach this lesson and be part of an unforgettable event in Bay Area soccer history."

The current record for the largest ever soccer lesson is 835 participants.

NWSL Jun 1

Bay Area Pro Women's Soccer Team Name, Logo, Colors Revealed

FIFA World Cup Jun 1

Meet the Soccer Players to Root for at the FIFA Women's World Cup

This article tagged under:

San Jose EarthquakesSan JoseMorgan Hill
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us