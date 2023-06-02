San Jose Earthquakes Attempt to Break Record for Largest Ever Soccer Lesson

The San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday will attempt to break the record for the largest soccer lesson ever held.

The attempt at the official Guinness World Records title for the massive lesson is set to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Soccer Complex.

The event is free and open to anyone five years and older.

Former Earthquakes player Shea Salinas will lead the 30-minute lesson, covering various soccer fundamentals.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"This is going to be a fun way for the soccer community to come together, have fun, and attempt to break an official Guinness World Records title," Salinas said in a statement. "I’m really excited to coach this lesson and be part of an unforgettable event in Bay Area soccer history."

The current record for the largest ever soccer lesson is 835 participants.