Pro Women's Soccer Team Coming to the Bay Area

The Bay Area is getting a new professional sports team, a women's soccer club that will be playing in the National Women's Soccer League.

A virtual announcement Thursday will reveal details such as the team's name, colors and home field, though it appears PayPal Park in San Jose, where the Earthquakes play, will be its temporary home to start.

As for a mascot, founding member and Olympian Aly Wagner in April told NBC Bay Area don’t expect one.

"I think you’re going to like it. I think it’s going to be exciting," Wagner said. "We feel pretty good about where we’re at, and we can’t wait to share that with you."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Bay Area club is the 14th in the NWSL, and it was brought here by a powerhouse team of women, led by Wagner, along with fellow Santa Clara University and U.S. soccer legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne and Danielle Slaton.

The "Founding Four" partnered with San Franisco-based Sixth Street investment firm and former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg in making a $125 million investment, which the firm says is the largest for a pro women’s team.

"We all know girls who play become women who lead, and we are about being a part of that pipeline," Slaton said.

Chastain, a two-time World Cup champion, added: "Our breadth and our width of impact will be not just in the nine counties and along the nine bridges, but really globally."

The team’s public launch is being billed "FC Day for the Bay," and it’s open to everyone. While the founders say this will be the Bay Area’s team, the event will be held at The Presidio in San Francisco from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.