San Jose Family Suffers Vehicle Break-In After House Fire

It has been anything but a happy holiday for a San Jose family.

First a fire destroys their home. And then thieves break into the family car. But even with the recent bad turn of events, the family said they feel lucky and incredibly thankful for all the support they have received.

Every morning, Daniel Muniz checks for the family car after someone over the weekend broke into it while the vehicle was parked outside a hotel. The thief made out with cash and other donations.

Those donations were a helping hand after the family's rental home burned down in an electrical fire last Thursday. The family's 11-year-old daughter was hailed a hero for getting everyone out, using techniques she learned by NBC's Chicaco Fire show.

An actor from the Chicago Fire show reached out to the family and left a message. The show's creator also congratulated the girl on Twitter for her heroic effort. And on Monday, the San Jose Sharks told NBC Bay Area they plan to help the family.