Fatal hit and run in San Jose involving two vehicles

Police in San Jose are looking for two drivers and vehicles involved in a fatal hit and run Wednesday morning, according to the police department.

At about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Nieman Boulevard and Elkins Way on a report of a fatal hit-and-run collision, police said.

The number of victims wasn't immediately clear, and it was also unclear whether they were pedestrians or in another vehicle.

No details about the suspect vehicles were immediately provided.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Nieman Boulevard was closed from Laddie Way to Blanding Avenue, and Elkins Way was closed from Pomeroy Avenue to Nieman, police said. Also Daniel Maloney Drive was closed from Brigadoon Way to Nieman.

Motorists should expect traffic delays during the morning commute, police said.