Police investigate San Jose burglary caught on camera

Police are investigating a burglary that has a South Bay family shaken up.

Surveillance cameras Friday captured two men casually walking away from their home on Boise Drive with their belongings in hand.

“I feel like they were watching me. Because the fact that I have cameras, from the videos I have seen, it shows how they entered my house, they’re there in the street,” said the victim, who didn’t want to be identified.

They had a bucket in hand, which the victims say was full of thousands of dollars-worth of kids’ jewelry and sentimental items.

The mom says she left to pick up her kids from school around 1:50 p.m. and the burglars broke into her home just 7 minutes later.

“I come back, I get out of the car. I walk myself with my two kids and I see the door open,” she said, adding that she noticed the door frame was broken, then went inside.

“I didn’t see anything really wrong with it until I get to my room and it’s completely messed up. They went through all my stuff,” she said.

She says it’s not so much the stuff they took that bothers her.

“My issue is they went into my house, and we don’t know who they are. And I’m not really feeling safe, even being behind closed doors,” said the woman.

She said her surveillance cameras captured what the men were saying to each other.

“I heard him saying, ‘well yeah, we’re going to come back, right?’ and that just got me like a bucket of cold water,” said the victim.

The San Jose Police Department said it has not identified the suspects.

But it does believe those two men in the surveillance video are the culprits in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.