San Jose Police Respond to Multiple Illegal Sideshows, Issue Citations

San Jose police responded to mutiple illegal sideshows Sunday night and were seen issuing citations to some of the people involved.

Video shows drivers and spectators at Lundy Avenue and Concourse Drive around 7:20 p.m. before they moved on to multiple other spots throughout the city.

San Jose police showed up to some of those locations to break up the crowd, and at one point, a fire truck was caught in the chaos.

Video footage of another sideshow taking place in the area of Curtner Avenue and Almaden Expressway at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday shows police issuing citations.

Details were not immediately available on the number of illegal sideshows and the number of tickets issued as a result.