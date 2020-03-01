San Jose

San Jose Man Arrested on Suspicion of Arranging Meeting With Minor For Lewd Purposes

The man supposedly arranged to pay $200,000 in exchange for sexual intercourse and oral copulation.

By Bay City News

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Parado

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 44-year-old San Jose man was arrested Friday on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The Half Moon Bay bureau of the office was notified Friday afternoon of an intended meeting allegedly arranged by Christopher Parado with a 17-year-old he had contacted several weeks earlier on social media.

Parado supposedly arranged to pay $200,000 in cash in exchange for sexual intercourse and oral copulation, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Local

San Francisco Fire Department 12 hours ago

4-Alarm ‘Toland Fire’ in San Francisco Destroys Warehouse, Restaurant

Burlingame 10 hours ago

18-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Homicide After SUV Plows into 4 Younger Teens in Burlingame

Deputies contacted Parado at a local hotel where the meeting was supposed to take place and arrested him following an investigation.

Officials believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone who had any contact with Parado, allowed him to be around their children or know possible victims to call the Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Mateo County Sheriff's Officesexual misconduct
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us