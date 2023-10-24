San Jose ‘meth house' on sale for $1.5 million

A house in San Jose dubbed the “meth house” is on sale for $1.5 million, according to Zillow.

The house on Potomac Court was raided by police and the FBI in March.

The home is now for sale and the listing says it “has an inactive meth lab and meth contamination.”

Would-be buyers are not allowed on the property until it's decontaminated and cleared by the Santa Clara County Health Department.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Earlier this year, authorities arrested Peter Karasev, who was living there with his wife and three young children, for stockpiling bomb-making chemicals, methamphetamine and firearms. It's unclear if Karasev owned the home.

Karasev is currently in custody and facing additional charges for allegedly planting bombs on PG&E electrical transformers in south San Jose.