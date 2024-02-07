San Jose police arrest duo linked to over 70 retail thefts

San Jose police have arrested two men in connection with dozens of organized retail thefts across the city, the department announced Wednesday.

Jaime Flores, 46, and Thomas Sapiniso, 37, are accused of committing over 70 such crimes and making off with more than $75,000 in stolen merchandise, police said.

Police said the suspects stole items from various stores, including Target, NIKE, REI, Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Flores was arrested on Dec. 16 following a grand theft at Westgate Mall, police said. He was later booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

On Jan. 31, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Sapinoso, who was already in custody at the jail following an arrest for an unrelated incident, police said.