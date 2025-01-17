Parents in San Jose rally against school closure

Parents in the South Bay on Friday are urging administrators not to close their children's school.

Captain Jason M. Dahl Elementary School is one of five campuses on a list for potential closure in the Franklin McKinley School District. Officials say cuts are necessary because the district has lost 40% of its student body since 2011.

No final decision has been made, according to a statement: "If Captain Jason M. Dahl Elementary is selected for closure, we remain deeply committed to honoring and celebrating the legacy of Captain Dahl, a hero who will always hold a special place in our community."

More than 20 years ago, the school district renamed what used to be Hillsdale Elementary after Capt. Jason Dahl, who attended the school as a child.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Dahl piloted United Flight 93, the plane that went down in a field in Pennsylvania as passengers heroically fought the terrorist hijackers onboard.

Mother Charmaine Polack said Dahl Elementary has been crucial in the education of her two foster children since the school is what’s known as a trauma skilled school.

"My boys had emotional trauma prior to me taking care of them, and they have come a long way in the last year," Polack said.

Another parent named Crystal added: "This is the only school that’s been named after a hero. Especially someone who passed away on such a historic day. And to have to close the school would break our hearts."

On Friday, parents plan to rally outside Dahl Elementary before classes begin with the hope it will pressure the district to find cuts elsewhere and keep the school open.