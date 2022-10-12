SJSU Students Say More Needs to Be Done Following Sex Abuse Scandal

San Jose State University students on Wednesday said school officials need to do more and need to do better in the wake of a sex abuse scandal on campus.

For more than a decade, 17 former San Jose State female swimmers say their reports of sexual abuse at the hands of former Director of Sports Medicine Scott Shaw were ignored or brushed off. The Department of Justice found the university violated Title IX rules and will have to pay $1.6 million to the former athletes who were harassed or assaulted.

On Wednesday, more than a year after that ruling, some students said the university's Title IX office is still understaffed, slowing down new investigations.

"This means that our Title IX office can’t be active with our students," said Karlie Eacock, co-founder of Students Against Sexual Assault. "It means that they're limited in their ability to engage, they're limited in their ability to respond."

For years, swim coach Sage Hopkins pushed for the university to continue investigating sex abuse allegations against Shaw. Hopkins agreed more changes should be made.

"We need to be sure that the Title IX office is independent from the campus leadership in terms of political decisions on impacting Title IX decisions," he said.

In a statement, the university said "we are fortunate to have added four new members to the Title IX team since February, including, most recently, a Title IX investigator. We will continue to search for a second investigator and in the meantime, will retain external investigators to meet the university’s needs."

This week, the Department of Justice held office hours so students could sound off about their Title IX office experiences. Those students said while the school is moving in the right direction, they will keep fighting until all students are better protected.