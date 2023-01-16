Teacher in San Jose Arrested in Sexual Assault of Former Student

A high school English teacher in San Jose was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting one of his former students, authorities announced on Monday.

Officers first responded to reports of sexual assault against a minor on Jan. 9, when a mother told police that she found inappropriate messages sent between her underaged daughter and her former teacher, 31-year-old Te Bin Jung.

Police believe the alleged assault happened when the victim went to Silver Creek High School, where she was a student of Jung 's. The suspect is currently a teacher at Yerba Buena High School in East San Jose.

Jung was arrested at his home in San Jose on Jan. 10, and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police officers believe there may be additional victims, given the suspect's position at the high school.

Anyone with more information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Camarillo at the San Jose Police Department at 4576@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-3214.