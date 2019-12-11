San Jose’s Christmas in the Park Brings Holiday Cheer for 40th Year

By Jennifer Gonzalez

Downtown San Jose's Christmas in the Park is back for a 40th year and is dazzling with holiday cheer. The annual event displays hundreds of Christmas trees decorated by community members and also features snowman hot chocolate – a coveted drink at the park's festivities.

Christmas in the Park will be on display until January 5 and lights up Cesar Chavez Park every night starting at 6 p.m.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSanta Clara CountyChristmas in the Park

