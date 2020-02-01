Morgan Hill

Santa Clara County Deputy Injured in Morgan Hill Shooting

The shooting happened in an unincorporated Morgan Hill area.

By Bay City News

Generic Police Car Police Tape
NBC10

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident involving a deputy that occurred Friday night in unincorporated Morgan Hill.

On Friday at 10:32 p.m., an unknown vehicle approached a deputy on Uvas Road, and as the vehicle got closer to the deputy, the lights were turned off and someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the deputy.

The deputy returned fire as the vehicle fled the scene. It is not known if the return fire hit the suspect or suspects, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy suffered an injury that was not life threatening and was medically treated. The nature of the deputy's injury was not released.

The sheriff's office is searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the incident.

