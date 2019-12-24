Santa Clara County Jail

Santa Clara County Inmate Dies in Custody

By Bay City News

An inmate died Monday morning in the Santa Clara County main jail, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

A 52-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in his cell at 11:21 a.m. Monday. Sheriff's officials said deputies and jail medics performed CPR and used a defibrillator to try to bring the man back to life.

San Jose firefighters and medics arrived and took over but at 11:56 a.m. the inmate was pronounced dead.

An investigation has begun by sheriff's detectives, investigators with the district attorney's office and the medical examiner's office, among others.

The inmate was booked into the jail on May 1 on suspicion of more than one count of rape and other felonies, according to the sheriff's office.

No other information is being released by sheriff's officials until the man's family is told and the death is investigated more.

