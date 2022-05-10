Santa Clara County Says COVID Transmission is Up, Urges Precautions

On Tuesday, the Bay Area's largest county issued a warning with growing concerns that an uptick in COVID cases could lead to a rise in hospitalizations.

The seven-day average positivity rate is currently at 5% in Santa Clara County. Just a month ago, it was less than 2.5%.

Santa Clara County Health Director Dr. Sara Cody provided an update on the data, urging the public to get vaccinated and to continue masking up.

At this point, the county does not expect to reintroduce mask mandates or other pandemic restrictions that have since been rolled back. Cody said the county plans to stay in line with the state's rules, which currently strongly recommend - but do not require - wearing masks indoors.

But the county is recommending that residents add an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.

"My message is, the pandemic is still here, we are seeing more activity, and so, it is time to break out your masks, and break out your tests, and maybe be a bit more cautious than you were a month ago," Cody said.

Cody shared that Santa Clara County COVID-19 cases and rates of detection in wastewater are not only on the rise but also at higher levels than the county saw during the Delta surge.

"All metrics that we follow pretty much are all ticking up,” Cody said.

She is recommending that the public wear masks indoors, get tested, seek treatment if you're feeling sick, and get vaccinated. For those who are eligible, Cody recommends getting a COVID-19 booster shot or a second COVID-19 booster shot right away.

While the county has a very high rate of people with the initial COVID-19 vaccination series and a first booster shot, it reports that only 21.5% of the residents eligible for a second booster shot have gotten theirs yet.

San Jose resident Doug Speidel got his second booster shot at the Santa Clara County fairgrounds Tuesday, prompted in part by hearing about the rise in cases.

"It went great, no lines, couldn’t believe I could just walk right in," Speidel said. "Compared to the beginning [of COVID-19 vaccinations], it's unbelievable how empty it is," he shared.

County leaders are hoping more people follow suit and get the doses they are eligible for.