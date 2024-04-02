Saratoga's Mountain Winery submits plan for community project

Saratoga's scenic Mountain Winery could soon be transformed into a new, mountainside community.

The winery submitted plans to Santa Clara County for a project called Encore at the Mountain Winery.

It will include a boutique hotel, houses and more than 170 apartment units.

Twenty percent of the homes are slated as affordable housing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The winery said it will meet with neighbors and local leaders to get their thoughts on the proposal.

It was filed under a law that allows developers to quicken the approval process in a county that has not met its housing goals.