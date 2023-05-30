1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting Along Highway 87 in San Jose: Police

San Jose police Tuesday morning responded to a shooting along Highway 87 that left one person dead and another injured, according to the police department.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the area of Willow Street and northbound Highway 87 on a report of a shooting, police said. When they arrived, officers found a woman and man each suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One of the victims died at the scene.

The shooting reportedly took place at a homeless encampment.

The injured victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No information on a shooter or shooters was available.

One lane of northbound Highway 87 remained closed for hours while officers investigated, and police asked the public to avoid the area.

It's the 12th homicide in San Jose this year.